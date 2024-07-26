Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Mark 1872 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Mark 1872 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Mark 1872 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 538,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1872 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,701. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Mark 1872 S at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1872 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search