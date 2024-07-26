1 Mark 1872 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1872 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,701. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

