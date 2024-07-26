Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Mark 1872 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 538,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1872 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,701. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
