Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Mark 1905 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Mark 1905 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Mark 1905 L - Gold Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 49,921

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1905 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 47,000. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4226 $
Price in auction currency 46000 NOK
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4318 $
Price in auction currency 47000 NOK
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Holmasto - May 27, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Stack's - February 28, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 20, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Mark 1905 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

