10 Mark 1905 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1905 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 47,000. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

