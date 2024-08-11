Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Mark 1905 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,23 g
- Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 49,921
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Mark 1905 with mark L. This gold coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 47,000. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4226 $
Price in auction currency 46000 NOK
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4318 $
Price in auction currency 47000 NOK
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
