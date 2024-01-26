Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1905 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1905 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1905 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 625,559

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1905 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.

Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 84 USD
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1905 at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

