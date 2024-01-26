Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1905 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 625,559
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1905
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1905 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (3)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (2)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 84 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search