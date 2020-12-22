Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Pattern 2 Pennia 1866. Without a rim (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Variety: Without a rim

Obverse Pattern 2 Pennia 1866 Without a rim - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse Pattern 2 Pennia 1866 Without a rim - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 2 Pennia
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish Pattern 2 Pennia 1866 . Without a rim. This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
7964 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Rauch - April 16, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date April 16, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Empire - February 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Empire - February 21, 2014
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pennia 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

