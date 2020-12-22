Pattern 2 Pennia 1866. Without a rim (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish Pattern 2 Pennia 1866 . Without a rim. This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

