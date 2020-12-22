Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
Pattern 2 Pennia 1866. Without a rim (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Variety: Without a rim
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish Pattern 2 Pennia 1866 . Without a rim. This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Alexander (2)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
7964 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pennia 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search