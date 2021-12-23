Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Pattern 2 Pennia 1866. With a rim (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Variety: With a rim

Obverse Pattern 2 Pennia 1866 With a rim - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse Pattern 2 Pennia 1866 With a rim - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 2 Pennia
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish Pattern 2 Pennia 1866 . With a rim. This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4808 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6790 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4915 $
Price in auction currency 360000 RUB
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - December 1, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Pennia 1866 (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pennia 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

