Pattern 2 Pennia 1866. With a rim (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish Pattern 2 Pennia 1866 . With a rim. This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4808 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

