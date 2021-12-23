Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
Pattern 2 Pennia 1866. With a rim (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Variety: With a rim
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish Pattern 2 Pennia 1866 . With a rim. This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4808 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6790 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4915 $
Price in auction currency 360000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pennia 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
