Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1917 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1917 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1917 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,598,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1917 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Inasta (2)
  • Katz (23)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (28)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1917 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

