Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1917 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1917 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
