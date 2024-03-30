10 Pennia 1917 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1917 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

