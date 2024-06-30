Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1914 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 605,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1914
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1914 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6869 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search