10 Pennia 1914 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1914 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6869 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

