Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1914 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1914 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1914 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 605,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1914 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6869 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1914 at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

