10 Pennia 1899 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1899 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2758 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place September 5, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) AU (6) XF (2) VF (6) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

