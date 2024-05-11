Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1899 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 435,933
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1899 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2758 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place September 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Inasta (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
12
