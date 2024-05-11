Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1899 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1899 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1899 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 435,933

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1899 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2758 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place September 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - October 1, 2022
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 14, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Inasta - December 16, 2020
Seller Inasta
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1899 at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1899 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 10 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search