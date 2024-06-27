Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1898 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,132
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1898 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1617 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 1,440. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
