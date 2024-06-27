Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1898 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1898 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1898 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,132

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1898 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1617 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 1,440. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

