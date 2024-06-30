Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1895 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1895 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1895 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 211,735

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1895 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 14, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Coinhouse - August 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1895 at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
