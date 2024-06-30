Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1895 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 211,735
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1895
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1895 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- ICE (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search