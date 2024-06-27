10 Pennia 1891 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1891 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2012.

