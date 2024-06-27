Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1891 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1891 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1891 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 294,285

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1891 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2012.

Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1115 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1891 at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

