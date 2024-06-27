Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1891 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 294,285
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1891 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (5)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1115 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search