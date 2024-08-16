Pattern 10 Pennia 1863 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish Pattern 10 Pennia 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Stockholm Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4806 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 48,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)