Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Pattern 10 Pennia 1863 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse Pattern 10 Pennia 1863 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse Pattern 10 Pennia 1863 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Stockholm
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish Pattern 10 Pennia 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Stockholm Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4806 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 48,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Finland 10 Pennia 1863 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1863 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 10 Pennia
