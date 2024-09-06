Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1752

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1752 S
Reverse 8 Escudos 1752 S
8 Escudos 1752 S
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 4 Escudos 1752 S
Reverse 4 Escudos 1752 S
4 Escudos 1752 S
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Escudos 1752 S
Reverse 2 Escudos 1752 S
2 Escudos 1752 S
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 3
