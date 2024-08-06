Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1752 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1752 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place May 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Sedwick (2)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1752 S at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4250 $
Price in auction currency 4250 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1752 S at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Colombia in 1752 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search