4 Escudos 1752 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1752
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1752 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place May 7, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
