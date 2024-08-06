Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1808 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2423 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1791 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
