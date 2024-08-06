8 Escudos 1808 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2423 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (16) VF (17) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (5)

Heritage (8)

Jesús Vico (3)

Leu (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Numisor (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

UBS (3)