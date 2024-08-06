Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1808 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2423 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • UBS (3)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1791 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1808 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search