Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1808 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1648 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1513 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1596 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

