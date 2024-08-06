Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1628 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,750. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2342 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 23, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

