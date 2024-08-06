Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1628 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,750. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2342 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
