8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1628 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,750. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (3) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU55 (2) Service NGC (4)