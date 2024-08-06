Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1808 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1808 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1808 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1808 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33544 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Colombia 2 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

