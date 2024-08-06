Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1808 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1808 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33544 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
