Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1810 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1810 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1810 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24575 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Via - September 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date September 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Heritage - February 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Spink - January 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 15, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 P JF at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1810 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search