Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1810 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24575 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Künker (2)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
- Via (1)
Seller Via
Date September 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search