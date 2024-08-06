1 Escudo 1810 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23543 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

