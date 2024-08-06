Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1810 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23543 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
