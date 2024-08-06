Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1810 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1810 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1810 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23543 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 NR JF at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Colombia 1 Escudo 1810 NR JF at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

