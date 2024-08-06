Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1750 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 32 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1750 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Sedwick (1)
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
12932 $
Price in auction currency 11100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
13414 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
