8 Escudos 1749 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1749 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 43,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition AU (4) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (4) Service NGC (4)