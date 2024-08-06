Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1749 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1749 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1749 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 32 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1749 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 43,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1749 S at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
46150 $
Price in auction currency 43000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1749 S at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
37200 $
Price in auction currency 37200 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1749 S at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1749 S at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1749 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1749 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1749 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Colombia in 1749 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search