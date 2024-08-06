Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1749 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 32 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1749
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1749 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 43,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
46150 $
Price in auction currency 43000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
37200 $
Price in auction currency 37200 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
