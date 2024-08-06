Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1757 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1757 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1757 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5692 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3953 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2896 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2011
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Colombia in 1757 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search