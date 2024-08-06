Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1757 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5692 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2006.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3953 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2896 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
