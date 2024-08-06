Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 with mark NR SJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2898 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2928 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction VL Nummus - October 25, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

