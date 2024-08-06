Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1757 NR SJ (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 with mark NR SJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2898 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2928 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
