Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1755 S "Type 1746-1756" (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1755
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1755 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,590. Bidding took place September 22, 2007.
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
4757 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
