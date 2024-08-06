Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1755 S "Type 1746-1756" (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1755 S "Type 1746-1756" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1755 S "Type 1746-1756" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1755 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,590. Bidding took place September 22, 2007.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1755 S at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1755 S at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1755 S at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
4757 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1755 S at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
7590 $
Price in auction currency 7590 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
