Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1757 NR SJ (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1757 NR SJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1757 NR SJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,971)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4214 oz) 13,1085 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1757 with mark NR SJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2092 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

