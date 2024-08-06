4 Escudos 1757 NR SJ (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1757 with mark NR SJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Сondition VF (2) Service PCGS (2)