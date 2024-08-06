Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1755 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1755
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1755 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
