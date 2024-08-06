2 Escudos 1755 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1755 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition VF (1)