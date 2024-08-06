Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1750 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1750 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place May 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2428 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
