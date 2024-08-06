Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1750 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1750 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1750 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1750 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place May 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1750 S at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1750 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2428 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1750 S at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1750 S at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1750 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1750 S at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Colombia 2 Escudos 1750 S at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2011
Condition VF
Colombia 2 Escudos 1750 S at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition VF
Colombia 2 Escudos 1750 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1750 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1750 S at auction Stack's - December 8, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date December 8, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
