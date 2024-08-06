2 Escudos 1750 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1750 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place May 2, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)