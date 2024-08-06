Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1757 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
661 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
