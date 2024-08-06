Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1757 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1757 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1757 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
661 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR J at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

