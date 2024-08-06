Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 with mark NR SJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5126 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3349 $
Price in auction currency 3050 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
