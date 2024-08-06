Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 with mark NR SJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5126 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3349 $
Price in auction currency 3050 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction ibercoin - March 12, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR SJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

