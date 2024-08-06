Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1757 NR S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1757 NR S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1757 NR S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 with mark NR S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3097 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 5500 NOK
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Cayón - April 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date April 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

