Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1757 NR S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1757 with mark NR S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3097 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 5500 NOK
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search