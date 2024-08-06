8 Escudos 1808 NR JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 7, 2013.

Сondition VF (6)