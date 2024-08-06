Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1808 NR JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1820 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
2173 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JF at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

