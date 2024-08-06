Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1808 NR JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 7, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1820 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
2173 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
