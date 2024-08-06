8 Escudos 1808 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (16) XF (57) VF (52) F (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (4) MS61 (3) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (22) PCGS (5) ANACS (1)

