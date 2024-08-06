Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1808 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (26)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Cayón (19)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (17)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (2)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (17)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3524 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Stack's - May 17, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Stack's - May 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1808 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search