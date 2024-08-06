Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1808 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3524 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
