Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1805 P JT (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1805 P JT - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1805 P JT - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 with mark P JT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20400 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3387 $
Price in auction currency 3121 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1908 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 14, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JT at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
