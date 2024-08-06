Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1805 P JT (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 with mark P JT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20400 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (24)
- Cayón (15)
- CNG (5)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (19)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (5)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (4)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3387 $
Price in auction currency 3121 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1908 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search