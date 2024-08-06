Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1805 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23618 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1947 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
