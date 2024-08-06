8 Escudos 1805 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23618 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (16) XF (16) VF (87) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) AU58 (6) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) XF40 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (21) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (34)

Cayón (16)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (4)

Grün (1)

Heritage (18)

HERVERA (11)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (3)

Künker (3)

Monedalia.es (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Numisor (3)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Sedwick (2)

Soler y Llach (12)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (5)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)