Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3450 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,590. Bidding took place January 29, 2011.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3762 $
Price in auction currency 3400 CHF
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******

