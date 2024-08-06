Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3450 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,590. Bidding took place January 29, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (29)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (12)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (17)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (15)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numisor (3)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (15)
- Stack's (4)
- Status International (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3762 $
Price in auction currency 3400 CHF
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search