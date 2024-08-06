8 Escudos 1802 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3450 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,590. Bidding took place January 29, 2011.

