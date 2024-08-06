Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1802 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1802 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1802 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (12)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (13)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 1980 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 26, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Heritage - August 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

