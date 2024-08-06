Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1802 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1802 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Cayón (12)
- CNG (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (13)
- HERVERA (10)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (5)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 1980 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search