Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29545 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,640. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (13)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (16)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Soler y Llach (19)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (4)
  • Varesi (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1619 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 28, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1799 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search