Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1799 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29545 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,640. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
