Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1795 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,900. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1718 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Naumann
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1628 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
