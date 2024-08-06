Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1795 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1795 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1795 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,900. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1718 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Naumann - June 2, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1628 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Heritage - April 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
