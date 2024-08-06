8 Escudos 1795 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,900. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (17) XF (35) VF (49) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (6) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) DETAILS (9) Service NGC (24) PCGS (9) NCS (1)

