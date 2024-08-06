8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

