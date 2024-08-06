Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
8023 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Artemide Aste - November 6, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Frühwald - April 1, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

