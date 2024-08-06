Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1794 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1794 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1794 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2013.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1505 $
Price in auction currency 1401 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3346 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Heritage - April 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
