8 Escudos 1794 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1505 $
Price in auction currency 1401 EUR
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
