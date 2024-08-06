8 Escudos 1794 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1794 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (21) XF (55) VF (45) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (6) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (11)

Seller All companies

51 Gallery (1)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (34)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (18)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (7)

HERVERA (9)

ibercoin (4)

ICE (1)

Jesús Vico (5)

Künker (1)

London Coins (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numisor (1)

Rauch (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

Sedwick (4)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (15)

Spink (1)

Stack's (5)

Tauler & Fau (3)

UBS (1)