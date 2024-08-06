Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (30)
- Cayón (15)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (8)
- Hess Divo (3)
- ibercoin (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- UBS (2)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search