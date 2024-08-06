Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Heritage - December 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

