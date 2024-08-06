Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1790 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3745 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (29)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (20)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (13)
- HERVERA (14)
- Hess Divo (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (15)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- UBS (3)
- Varesi (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3097 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search