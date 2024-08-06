8 Escudos 1790 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3745 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (23) XF (41) VF (57) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (8) AU53 (4) AU50 (5) XF40 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (24) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Aureo & Calicó (29)

Bertolami (1)

Cayón (20)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (1)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (2)

Grün (1)

Heritage (13)

HERVERA (14)

Hess Divo (2)

ibercoin (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (3)

Künker (2)

Leu (1)

Nihon (1)

Numisor (2)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (15)

Stack's (5)

Tauler & Fau (5)

UBS (3)

Varesi (1)