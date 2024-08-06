Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1790 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1790 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1790 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3745 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (29)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (20)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (13)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (15)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (3)
  • Varesi (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3097 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Cayón - December 22, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Nihon - June 13, 2021
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
Colombia 8 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1790 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search