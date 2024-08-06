Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1806 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1806 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1806 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1806 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5369 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,925. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1847 $
Price in auction currency 1925 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

