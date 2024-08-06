Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1799 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1799 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1799 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1799 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1799 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

