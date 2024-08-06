Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1795 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1795 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 520 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
2898 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
3883 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
