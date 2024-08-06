Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1790 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
729 $
Price in auction currency 760 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
