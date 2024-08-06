4 Escudos 1790 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

