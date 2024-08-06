Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1790 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1790 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1790 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
729 $
Price in auction currency 760 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - October 1, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - December 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

