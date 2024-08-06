Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1806 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1806 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
