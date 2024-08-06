Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1805 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1805 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4305 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
