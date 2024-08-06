Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1802 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1802 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
